Arroyo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.
Arroyo went 2-for-16 with a double and a run while starting at the keystone in each of Boston's last four games. He'll give way to Enrique Hernandez in the series finale, but Arroyo still looks to be Boston's preferred second baseman.
