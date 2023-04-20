Arroyo (hamstring) remains out of the Red Sox' lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Arroyo hasn't played since Monday due to a hamstring issue, although he is expected to be available off the bench Thursday so he should be ready to return to the lineup over the weekend. Enrique Hernandez is at second base versus the Twins.
