Arroyo isn't starting Saturday's game against the Royals, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Arroyo hit a grand slam in Wednesday's series finale against Atlanta, but he went 1-for-5 with three strikeouts Friday. Enrique Hernandez will shift to second base while Danny Santana starts in center field.
