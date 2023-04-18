Arroyo (lower body) is not in the Red Sox' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.
Arroyo had to come out of Monday's contest versus the Angels due to lower-body cramping and will be held out of this one. Enrique Hernandez will cover second base.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Being evaluated after cramping•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Steals first bag of year•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Slots seventh versus lefty•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Will be used at leadoff vs. lefties•