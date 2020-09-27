Arroyo is out of the lineup Sunday in Atlanta, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Arroyo started the past four games but will head to the bench for the season finale. Jonathan Arauz receives the start at second base Sunday, batting ninth.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Draws pair of walks•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Returns to lineup•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Still out Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Remains out Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Leaves with back spasms•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Four-RBI effort Friday•