Arroyo is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Reds.
It's noteworthy that Arroyo is not starting against a lefty (Nick Lodolo), even with Trevor Story (heel) still missing in action. Enrique Hernandez is starting at the keystone while Rob Refsnyder gets the nod in center field.
