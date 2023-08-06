Arroyo cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Arroyo was designated for assignment by Boston on Friday, and he'll remain in the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. Over 66 games with the Red Sox this year, the 28-year-old has hit .241 with three homers, 24 RBI, 23 runs and a stolen base.