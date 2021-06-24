Arroyo was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right knee contusion Thursday, retroactive to June 21.

While manager Alex Cora was initially optimistic that Arroyo could avoid a trip to the injured list, he was seen limping on the field ahead of Wednesday's game against the Rays and will now have some additional time to recover. It's not yet clear whether he could spend more than the minimum of 10 days on the injured list, but he'll be eligible to return in early July. Enrique Hernandez and Marwin Gonzalez could fill in at second base in his absence.