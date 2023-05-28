Arroyo (hamstring) started at second base and went 1-for-4 for Triple-A Worcester on Saturday.

This was the second rehab game for Arroyo and first time playing the field. He was removed for a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and hasn't played a full nine innings yet. Arroyo, who has made seven plate appearances while on rehab, will stick with the WooSox for another day before being evaluated in Boston on Monday.