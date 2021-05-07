Arroyo (hand) entered Thursday's game as a pinch runner, scored a run, and played an inning at second base.

Arroyo was held out of the starting lineup Thursday after getting hit by a pitch on his left hand. He ran for catcher Kevin Plawecki during Boston's game-deciding, four-run eighth inning, then remained in the game for the final inning. It appears he's well enough to play, and that may be needed, as Enrique Hernandez suffered a hamstring injury Thursday.

