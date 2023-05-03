Arroyo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Blue Jays.
Getting the start at second base and batting seventh, Arroyo took Yusei Kikuchi deep in the second inning for his first homer of the year. The veteran infielder appears to have fallen to the short side of a platoon at the keystone with rookie Enmanuel Valdez getting regular work against right-handed pitching, and while Arroyo's tepid .246/.288/.348 slash line through 74 plate appearances doesn't make a strong case for more playing time, he does have six hits, five RBI and four runs in his last three starts.
