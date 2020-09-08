Arroyo's contract was selected by Boston on Tuesday and he is starting at second base while batting ninth in Game 1 of the doubleheader against the Phillies, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Cleveland designated Arroyo for assignment in early August and the Red Sox claimed him off waivers. Boston then booted him off the 40-man roster in late August, but he remained with the organization. With Michael Chavis starting in left field, there could be playing time available for Arroyo at second base over the final three weeks of the season.