Arroyo will start at second base and bat eighth in Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Arroyo recently missed time with a hamstring injury, but his absence from the lineup both of the past two days appear to be the result of him losing his hold on an everyday role. However, with Yu Chang suffering a left wrist injury in Monday's 5-4 loss and most likely bound for the injured list, Arroyo looks like he'll have an opportunity to reclaim a regular spot in the starting nine.