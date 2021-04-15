Arroyo went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Twins.

Arroyo made his presence felt at the top of the order in the first game of Wednesday's twin-bill and reached base twice while plating Franchy Cordero with an RBI single in the top of the second inning. The third baseman has hit safely in all but one of his games this season while racking up five extra-base hits over his last seven contests.