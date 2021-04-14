Arroyo will start at second base and bat leadoff in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Twins, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

With Enrique Hernandez resting for the front end of the twin bill, Arroyo will get his first look of the season to hit out of the leadoff spot. Manager Alex Cora is rewarding Arroyo with the leadoff opportunity after he went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs in Tuesday's 4-2 win. Arroyo has now started in five of the Red Sox's last six games.