Arroyo went 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI, a run scored and a walk in Sunday's loss against the Phillies.
Arroyo hadn't hit a double since June 7 but delivered two in this one as part of a perfect day at the plate -- it was just his eighth multi-hit performance of the season. The infielder is hitting .264 with a .762 OPS, 11 doubles, five homers, 23 RBI and 21 runs scored on the season.
