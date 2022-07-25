The Red Sox are hopeful that Arroyo (groin) will begin a rehab assignment early this week, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Arroyo faced Rich Hill (knee) during the pitcher's three-inning simulated game Friday and was still feeling the groin, so the team delayed having him begin a rehab assignment over the weekend. Boston manager Alex Cora hopes Arroyo can be back with the team by the end of the week. In the meantime, Yolmer Sanchez and Jeter Downs are around as utility infielders while Trevor Story (hand) and Rafael Devers (hamstring) are on the injured list.