Arroyo (illness) is in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles.
After spending the last two innings of Wednesday's game at second base, Arroyo will join the starting nine for the first time since Sept. 18 a day later. He will start at second base and hit seventh in Boston's batting order.
