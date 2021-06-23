Arroyo (shin) isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Rays, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Arroyo suffered a bone bruise on his right shin during Sunday's game against the Royals, although X-rays revealed no structural damage. However, he'll be out of the lineup for a second straight contest, while Enrique Hernandez will start at second base and bat eighth.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: X-rays negative•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Exits with bone bruise•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Launches decisive grand slam•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Remains out of lineup•