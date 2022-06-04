Arroyo isn't starting Saturday against the Athletics, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
The 27-year-old could see a slight uptick in playing time while Jackie Bradley is on the paternity list, but Arroyo will be out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive game. Jarren Duran will draw the start in right field and lead off.
