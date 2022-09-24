Arroyo (illness) isn't starting Saturday against the Yankees, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Arroyo hasn't played since Sept. 18 due to a non-COVID illness, but he's with the Red Sox during their current road trip in New York. Enrique Hernandez will start at the keystone and bat fifth Saturday.
