Arroyo (back) is not in the lineup Sunday versus the Yankees, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Arroyo was removed from Saturday's contest after experiencing back spasms, and he'll miss at least one game as a result. According to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe, the 25-year-old won't be available off the bench Sunday. Tzu-Wei Lin will start at the keystone in his place and bat eighth.
