Arroyo (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.
Arroyo will miss the entirety of the series against the Twins while dealing with hamstring tightness. Enmanuel Valdez will make his MLB debut while playing second base and hitting eighth against Joe Ryan and the Twins.
