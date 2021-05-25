Arroyo (hand) was activated off the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Arroyo has been out since early May but is ready to go following three rehab games. He'll be available off the bench for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.
