Arroyo (hamstring) is back in the lineup Saturday against the Guardians.
Arroyo will start at shortstop and bat eighth for the Red Sox after missing Friday's series opener due to a hamstring issue that has bothered him off and on over the last week. Enrique Hernandez is on the bench Saturday.
