Arroyo was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the A's due to an illness, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Arroyo was set to start in right field Tuesday, but the ailment has caused him to be unavailable. He should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status. Franchy Cordero will take Arroyo's spot in right field and bat ninth.
