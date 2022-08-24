Arroyo is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Blue Jays due to an apparent leg injury suffered in Tuesday's 9-3 loss, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Though he played all nine innings while going 1-for-4 with a double and a run in Tuesday's 9-3 loss to Toronto, Arroyo appeared to hurt himself while sliding into first base in one of his plate appearances. The fact that Arroyo isn't starting at shortstop Wednesday despite Xander Bogaerts (back) also sitting out would seem to support the notion that Arroyo is banged up. With Arroyo and Bogaerts on the bench and Enrique Hernandez filling in at Arroyo's usual spot at second base, the Red Sox are without a natural shortstop, so corner infielder Bobby Dalbec will make his first career start at the position.