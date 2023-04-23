Arroyo is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
Arroyo returned to action off the bench while going 1-for-2 with a run scored during Saturday's loss to the Brewers, but he will take a seat for the series finale against Milwaukee on Sunday. Enrique Hernandez gets the start at second base while Yu Chang will play shortstop against Corbin Burnes and the Brew Crew.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Singles in return•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Back in action•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Still out of lineup•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Enters Thursday's game•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Out of lineup again•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Remains out with hamstring injury•