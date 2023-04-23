Arroyo is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Arroyo returned to action off the bench while going 1-for-2 with a run scored during Saturday's loss to the Brewers, but he will take a seat for the series finale against Milwaukee on Sunday. Enrique Hernandez gets the start at second base while Yu Chang will play shortstop against Corbin Burnes and the Brew Crew.