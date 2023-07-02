Arroyo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Enrique Hernandez will check in at the keystone in place of Arroyo, who had started at the position in seven of the past eight games. Since turning in a five-hit performance June 20 against the Twins, Arroyo has gone just 4-for-28 over his past eight contests to drop his season-long batting average down to .234.
