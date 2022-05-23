Arroyo replaced an injured J.D. Martinez (back) as the designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-4 extra-inning win over the Mariners.

Martinez was a late scratch and will get another 24 hours of rest with Monday's off-day before Tuesday's series opener in Chicago against the White Sox. "He's doing OK. Just a tight back," Red Sox manager Alex Cora told Ian Browne of MLB.com. "Give him today, give him tomorrow and let's see where he's at on Tuesday." It's uncertain if Arroyo will get the call in Chicago if Martinez is unavailable.