Arroyo batted leadoff and went 0-for-4 in Saturday's 8-2 loss to the Mariners.
Arroyo was in the leadoff spot for the third time this season. Typically, Enrique Hernandez tops Boston's batting order, but he was given the day off Saturday. Arroyo, who has worked his way from backup utility infielder into a semi-regular role at second base, is hitless in his last eight at-bats.
