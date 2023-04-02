Arroyo will start at second base and hit seventh in Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Though manager Alex Cora suggested just over a week ago that Arroyo and Enrique Hernandez would be the club's primary leadoff options versus lefty pitching, the two infielders will hit seventh and eighth, respectively, Sunday while Boston matches up against a southpaw (Cole Irvin) for the first time in the regular season. Left fielder Rob Refsnyder draws the leadoff assignment over Arroyo, who went 1-for-7 with a double and two RBI over the Red Sox's first two games.