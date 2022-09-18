Arroyo's in Sunday's starting lineup at first base and batting sixth.
This will be Arroyo's fifth consecutive start, with two of those coming at first base and three others at second base, as Trevor Story (heel) hasn't played since Tuesday. Yu Chang starts in place of Story at second.
