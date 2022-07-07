Arroyo is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Arroyo will hit the bench after he started each of the past four games, with the last two coming at third base. With Rafael Devers (hamstring/back) ready to reclaim duties at the hot corner following a two-game absence, Arroyo will move back into a utility role, though he should be a fixture in the lineup versus left-handed pitching.