Arroyo (illness) reported to Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Arroyo will likely appear in a few games for Worcester before the Red Sox bring him back from the COVID-19-related injured list. He could return to the major-league roster as soon as this weekend's series versus the Guardians.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Requires rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Clears protocols•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Officially placed on COVID-19 IL•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Expected to land on COVID-19 IL•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Scratched with illness•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Starts in right field•