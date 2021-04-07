Arroyo batted lead off and went 1-for-6 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-innings win over the Rays.

Arroyo made his second start of the season, both at second base in place of Enrique Hernandez, but this was the first time he batted leadoff. Hernandez, Boston's primary second baseman who started in center field when Arroyo made his first start, got his first night off after opening the season 2-for-15 as Boston's leadoff hitter.