Arroyo batted lead off and went 1-for-6 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-innings win over the Rays.
Arroyo made his second start of the season, both at second base in place of Enrique Hernandez, but this was the first time he batted leadoff. Hernandez, Boston's primary second baseman who started in center field when Arroyo made his first start, got his first night off after opening the season 2-for-15 as Boston's leadoff hitter.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Earns roster spot•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Homers in two straight•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Competing for roster spot•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Draws pair of walks•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Returns to lineup•