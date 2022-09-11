Arroyo started at first base and went 2-for-3 with a home run and two additional RBI in Saturday's 17-4 win over the Orioles.

The righty-hitting Arroyo got the start at first base over the lefty-hitting Triston Casas despite the Orioles throwing right-hander Jordan Lyles. Casas was 2-for-18 with a home run, two RBI, three walks and seven strikeouts over five consecutive starts before being held out Saturday. The job still belongs to Casas, who is expected to be the primary starter at first base for the rest of the season. Meanwhile, Arroyo could still find at-bats at other positions due to a hot bat. He's posted an .860 OPS over 31 games since coming off the injured list in late July.