Arroyo started in right field, went 0-for-3 as the leadoff hitter, was hit by a pitch, and stole a base in Monday's 1-0 win over the Angels.
Arroyo got the start with Jackie Bradley moving to center field to cover for the resting Enrique Hernandez. The steal was his second of the season and matches the number of stolen bases he had over his previous five seasons in the majors.
