Arroyo went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Pirates.

The second baseman came into the game with only one hit on the year in 13 at-bats, but he got his offense rolling while picking up his first steal of the season. Arroyo went 5-for-6 on the basepaths last year and he's never swiped more than seven in a minor-league season, but the 27-year-old might add some extra value in that category in 2023 after MLB's rule changes to boost the running game.