Arroyo (hand) is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Mets, and while he is available, the Red Sox would prefer to not use him in this contest, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
It does not sound like an IL stint is imminent for Arroyo, but we probably won't see him until at least Wednesday. Marwin Gonzalez is starting at second base and batting seventh.
