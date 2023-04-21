Arroyo (hamstring) isn't starting Friday against the Brewers, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
After missing a few games due to a hamstring injury, Arroyo seemed healthy enough to pinch hit Thursday against the Twins. However, his absence from the lineup suggests his hamstring might still be bothering him. Enrique Hernandez will start for Arroyo at second base Friday, and Yu Chang will get the nod at shortstop.
