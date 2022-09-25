Arroyo (illness) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Arroyo is dealing with a non-COVID illness and hasn't seen the field since Sept. 18. Yu Chang will start at second base and bat eighth in Sunday's series finale.
