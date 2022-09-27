Arroyo (illness) is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Orioles, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Arroyo hasn't played since Sept. 18 due to a non-COVID illness. Enrique Hernandez will shift to second base while Rob Refsnyder draws the start in center field.
