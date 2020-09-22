Arroyo (back) isn't starting Tuesday against the Orioles, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Arroyo will miss a second consecutive game with back spasms even though the Red Sox got a day off Monday. Jonathan Arauz is starting at second base Tuesday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Remains out Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Leaves with back spasms•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Four-RBI effort Friday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Launches bomb Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Promoted, starting at 2B in Game 1•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Remains in organization•