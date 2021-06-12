Arroyo went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays.l
For the second time in as many games, Arroyo lifted the Red Sox with a game-tying home run. He did it with a three-run shot Thursday, then tied Friday's game in the eighth inning. He's driven in 15 runs this season, with 10 of the RBI coming in the last eight games. He's serving as Boston's primary second baseman and has career highs in average (.276) and OPS (.793). His .361 BABIP has propped up those numbers.
