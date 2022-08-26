Arroyo went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and two stolen bases in Thursday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays.

Arroyo returned to action after missing one game due to a leg injury and showed it was a fleeting issue by swiping his fourth and fifth bases of the season. He's not typically a runner, having entered 2022 with just 25 steals (39 attempts) since entering professional ball in 2013.