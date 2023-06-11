Arroyo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Enrique Hernandez will get the starting nod at the keystone in the series finale, but Arroyo's playing-time outlook appears to have improved coming out of the weekend. With the Red Sox demoting Enmanuel Valdez to Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Arroyo no longer finds himself in the smaller side of a platoon and should have a path to playing second base on a more regular basis. Arroyo started each of the past three games, all of which came against right-handed pitching.