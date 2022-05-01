Arroyo is dealing with tightness in his left calf, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Arroyo's injury is not considered serious, and the Red Sox are planning to evaluate him again Sunday. With a team off day Monday, don't be surprised if he gets at least a day to rest.
