Arroyo's stay on the injured list with a bruised right knee is expected to be a brief one, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

The Red Sox originally thought Arroyo could avoid a trip to the injured list after he got hurt in a collision with teammate Enrique Hernandez back on June 20. While he was unable to do so, he's progressing well and isn't set to miss much more time. He'll be eligible to return Thursday, though the Red Sox have yet to confirm whether or not he'll do so.