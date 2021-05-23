Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Arroyo (hand) is likely to return from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against Atlanta, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Arroyo was included in the lineup Sunday for Triple-A Worcester in what was likely his fifth and final rehab game. He went 1-for-5 with a double and three strikeouts while playing all nine innings at second base, so he appears to have escaped the game without any setbacks to his bruised left hand. Once reinstated from the IL, Arroyo will likely serve as a utility infielder for Boston.